Unlicensed reflexology centre raided, 12 foreign women detained

KUCHING: An unlicensed reflexology centre at MJC Batu Kawa was raided by officials from Padawan District police headquarters on Monday.

Its chief, Supt Aidil Bolhassan, said the premises was found to be operating without a licence.

He said initial inspections of the premises found that the front door and grilled back door were locked, which hindered the policemen from entering the premises.

“After a few failed attempts to open the doors, the premises’ caretaker opened the back door.

“An ensuing inspection of the premises found 12 women from China, the Philippines and Vietnam, aged 28 to 54 years old seated at the lounge,” Aidil said in a statement yesterday.

Inspection also found that a karaoke room situated at the back of the premises did not have any business licence.

“Items seized from the premises included a log book used to register customers’ details.

“The women and the seized items were taken to Batu Kawa Police Station for further action,” he said.