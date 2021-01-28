282 new cases, three more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 282 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative confirmed infections to 48,019, according to the Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Also reported were three fatalities, two in Lahad Datu and one in Keningau.

“A total of 311 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or cured from the hospitals making the cumulative total 43,939 cured patients.

“There are also 2,647 patients receiving treatment, with 792 in the hospitals, 1,836 in Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and 19 in Temporary Detention Centre (PTS)/ prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in the ICU is 84, and 27 patients need ventilation aids,” he said in a press statement today.

Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of daily cases today, with 51.

Second highest was Sandakan (37), followed by Penampang (24), Kinabatangan (18), Tawau (17), Lahad Datu (16), Papar (15), Putatan (14), Keningau (13), Kota Belud (12), Beaufort (11), Kalabakan (9), Tuaran (9), Ranau (8), Kudat (7), Kunak (5), Kota Marudu (5), Kuala Penyu (5), Pitas (1), Nabawan (1), Tenom (1), Sipitang (1), Beluran (1) and Tambunan (1).