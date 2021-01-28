43 out of 68 beds occupied at Kanowit Covid-19 low-risk quarantine centre

KANOWIT (Jan 28): A total of 43 out of 68 beds in the low-risk quarantine centre at the Kanowit Sports Complex indoor stadium have been occupied as of today, said the person-in-charge of the quarantine centre Dr Eshabell Wee.

Dr Wee said they started receiving level one and two Covid-19 patients on Sunday. The indoor stadium is so far the only low-risk quarantine centre here.

The centre is manned by a doctor, a medical assistant, a staff nurse, a hospital attendant, a policeman and two Rela personnel working on 24-hour shift, said Dr Wee.

“It is for patients with mild symptoms. If their conditions deteriorate or if they have other serious medical conditions, we will refer them to Sibu Hospital.

“Our youngest patient is a four-year-old girl and the oldest is a 61-year-old,” she told reporters today.

Dr Wee said all of the patients, who were linked to the Pasai Cluster, are from the longhouses here and they returned to their longhouses during the New Year celebration recently.

“Most of them were tested positive for Covid-19 during their first swab test,” she added.

SDMC yesterday said Kanowit has recorded 216 cases of local infections in the last 14 days.