Abigail prepares for return to action amid virus restrictions

KUCHING: Almost all the major sports competitions around the world were either postponed or cancelled since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

However, most athletes are carrying on with their training programmes amid the virus restrictions in the hope that the pandemic will be over soon so that they can return to competitive action.

National puller Abigail Kee Zing Ning is one of the athlete who has not stopped training as she wants to be fully prepared for competitions, such as the national championship and other international events.

“Abigail is in the off season of competitions and her training programme now emphasises more on developing her overall strength foundation,” said Premier 101 Armwrestling Club head coach Dominic Johnny.

“We focus a lot on training large muscle group,” he said, adding that they also focused on athletes’ preparation before taking part in competitions.

The coach from Sabah is also coaching and monitoring all the club’s top pullers in the junior, senior and masters categories.

As some of the pullers are from Bintangor and Samarahan, he could only monitor their training via online.

“Currently there are no confirmed upcoming competitions because of the current pandemic situation. But the pullers are still training and following their programmes. Whenever a competition is confirmed in nearest future, they are going to be ready.

“Even right now I am working with athletes to improve their performance and take it as a chance to improve where they are lacking,” Dominic told The Borneo Post.

Meanwhile, Dominic said Abigail is shifting to a lower weight class category.

“Due to closure of gyms, Abigail’s weight loss programme has also stopped. She was 105kg when the programme started and has lost about 7kg.

“The target is to reach 85kg so that she can compete in the 85kg and under category in future competitions especially in the world competitions,” he said.

According to Dominic, it was not ideal for Abigail to continue competing in the above 85kg.

“In previous tournaments, she had to face international pullers who are above 105kg,” he pointed out, referring to the World Armwrestling Championship.

Abigail believed she would have a ‘fair competition’ by moving down the weight class.

“I experienced a big disadvantage competing against taller and bigger sized opponents in the above 85kg categories,” she told The Borneo Post in August last year.