Businessman comes face to face with housebreaking suspect

KOTA KINABALU: A businessman got the shock of his life when he came face to face with a housebreaking suspect in a bedroom at his double-storey semi detached house here on Wednesday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the incident happened around 1.30 pm on Jan 27 when the victim, upon returning home from work, found his front door had been pried open and the house had been ransacked.

“As the victim was inspecting his home on the ground floor, he heard noises coming from one of the bedrooms on the second floor.

“The victim then made his way into the bedroom , where the noise allegedly came from and saw a man taking things from a closet and putting them into a backpack.

“The victim yelled at the suspect which startled the latter. The suspect then yelled back at the victim saying that he wanted to leave.

“As the victim tried to stop the intruder they scuffled all the way from the bedroom down to the car porch,” said Habibi today.

Habibi said a police team patrolling in an MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) at the area spotted the two men fighting outside the house and immediately went to investigate.

“After the victim told the police what had happened the suspect was immediately apprehended,” said Habibi.

Police found several items inside the backpack, namely a laptop, three handphones, three branded watches, a couple of football jerseys and some foreign currency notes. The stolen items were believed to be worth around RM13,000.

The suspect, a local man who has three criminal records, has been remanded to facilitate police investigation.

Habibi therefore reminded the public to continue to work with the police in fighting crime in their areas.