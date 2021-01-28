Covid-19: New cases in Sarawak rise to three digits again with 171, 1 death

KUCHING (Jan 28): The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak has risen to three digits again today at 171 after recording a two-digit figure of 70 new cases yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update, said the state also recorded one death in Sibu today.

The committee stated that Sarawak’s 35th Covid-19 death involved a 79-year-old local woman who was admitted to the Sibu Hospital on Jan 13 after experiencing fever.

She was found positive for Covid-19 after being tested on the same day.

The woman died on Jan 27. She had a history of comorbidity such as high blood pressure and dementia.

SDMC said the Pasai Cluster in Sibu continues to rake up the most number of positive cases in the state with the district registering 77 cases today.

Miri District reported the second highest number of new cases at 43 today, with 20 were detected through active case detection (ACD), 12 from the Pasai Cluster, six from the Rakut Cluster, three from the screenings carried out by health workers, and two from the screenings at health institutions around the district.

Dalat District recorded 25 new cases, where 13 were from the Pasai Cluster. Bintulu District recorded 12 new cases where one each was recorded from the Pasai Cluster and Rakut Cluster.

Kuching recorded 10 new cases where four were from the Indah Riang Cluster, one from the Pasai Cluster and five imported cases.

Betong District recorded two new cases which were both related to the Pasai Cluster, while Kapit recorded one case from the Pasai Cluster. As for Lundu, the district recorded one case who is a close contact to a positive case from the Pasai Cluster.

On the bright side, SDMC said 100 cases have recovered and discharged in the state today, where 62 were registered from the Sibu Hospital, 16 from SGH, 15 Miri Hospital, six Bintulu Hospital and one Limbang Hospital.

All in all, the committee said 2,201 or 55.79 per cent of cases in Sarawak have recovered from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Sarawak also recorded 295 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases where 79 were still waiting for their lab test results.

At the same time, 568 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases were also recorded in the state, making it a total of 4,975 cases being isolated and quarantined in 75 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres.