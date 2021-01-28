Covid-19: Sibu’s Pasai Cluster records 74 new cases today, Lundu District now yellow zone

KUCHING (Jan 28): The Pasai Cluster in Sibu recorded the highest number of new Covid-19 positive cases today with 74 cases from the cluster alone, adding to the statewide total of 171 daily cases.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said the total number of positive cases involving this cluster has now reached 1,704 cases.

“A total of 18,550 individuals have been screened where 15,550 have tested negative and 1,296 are still awaiting lab test results,” it said.

The Pasai Cluster in Sibu was detected by the State Health Department on Jan 9 after 38 positive cases were recorded from the cluster, including its index case (Case 1,175) who was tested positive for the virus on Jan 7.

Other clusters that recorded new positive cases today are the Rakut Cluster in Miri with seven cases and Indah Riang Cluster in Kuching with four cases.

The seven other active clusters, Bedayan Cluster in Serian, Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh, Jelita Cluster inMiri, Keranji Tabuan Cluster in Kuching, Bah Sayap Cluster in Miri, Stutong Cluster in Kuching and Mador Cluster in Meradong did not record any new cases.

Meanwhile, Lundu District became a yellow zone with one new local transmission case reported today.

Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Beluru, Miri, Sibu and Kuching remain as red zones in Sarawak with a total of 1,696 local transmission cases reported in the districts in the last 14 days.

Sarikei, Subis, Betong and Song remain as orange zones with a total of 109 local transmission cases reported in the districts in the last 14 days.

Sebauh, Lawas, Telang Usan, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Bau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, Meradong, Julau, Kapit, Simunjan, Asajaya, Lubok Antu, Selangau, Samarahan and Sri Aman remain as yellow zones with a total of 103 local transmission cases reported in the districts in the last 14 days.

Ten other districts are still classified as green zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.