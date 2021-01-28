Developers ordered to pay 6 house buyers RM131,441.64 for late delivery

KUCHING: The Sarawak Housing Purchaser’s Claims Tribunal yesterday ordered two property developers to pay six house buyers a total of RM131,441.64 for late delivery of properties.

Tribunal president Trabawan Mandi along with panellists Alhadi Ibrahim and Mohd Abdul Aziz Ariffin fixed damages at RM110,070.54 for four cases filed against one company, and RM21,371.10 for two cases against the other.

“The two developers have until Jan 21, 2020 to fully settle the claims, failing which they would be subjected to contempt proceedings,” Trabawan told a press conference at the end of yesterday’s proceeding which was held at the old State Legislative Assembly building here.

The four claims against the first company involved three units at Astaria Resort apartment complex in Kota Samarahan and a single-storey terrace house in Taman Borneo Samariang.

The other two claims involved two terrace houses in City Garden, Muara Tuang.

“There was one case for today (yesterday) that we calculated the damages from the date the booking fee was made, which follows the decision of the Federal Court that allows claims to be calculated from the date the booking fee is paid, not from the date of the Sales and Purchase Agreement being executed,” Trabawan added.

The Federal Court on Jan 19 this year had ruled in favour of house buyers concerning the calculation of liquidated ascertained damages (LAD) to be paid by housing developers in late delivery of vacant possession of their units.

Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat led a five-member panel in unanimously deciding that the LAD payable by housing developers to purchasers for the late delivery of vacant possession of units in a housing project must begin from the date of payment of booking fees, and not from the date of the Sales and Purchase Agreement.