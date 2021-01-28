Empowering president to appoint lady in tennis body

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Tennis Association (STA) Johnson Koh’s proposal to give the Lawn Tennis Association of Malaysia (TennisMalaysia) president the power to appoint a lady official as committee has received support.

Koh, who is one of the TennisMalaysia vice presidents, made the proposal during its Exco meeting conducted via Zoom recently.

TennisMalaysia president Mirzan Mahathir chaired the meeting.

The matter was brought to attention as the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has given a guideline that a lady official to be appointed as one of the office bearers in the association.

“The president said ITF gave guidelines to have ladies in management and he asked for (TennisMalaysia) affiliates to do it. However, TennisMalaysia must set an example first.

“So, I proposed that the power be given to the president to appoint a lady official into the Exco or sub-committee and it was approved during the meeting,” he said in a statement to the press today.

Others who joined in the virtual meeting were vice presidents Datuk Sallahuddin Ahmad Kamal and Datuk Patrick CJ Liew; newly appointed honorary secretary Datuk Sayed Alfeizal Sayed Ahmad; honorary treasurer Nor Asri Mohd Norman; assistant honorary treasurer Mohamad Helmi Mohamad; and Exco members Zainuddin Osman, Fazwil Abdul Wahid, Hang Kok Long, Mohd Arffendi Yusof, Nurizam Khalid and Afzan Zakaria.

Meanwhile, Johnson said the Exco also approved the financial accounts for the year 2020 during the meeting.

“It was not a good year since many sponsors did not continue their sponsorships (due to Covid-19 pandemic).

“However, TennisMalaysia had managed to pull through,” he added.

He went to say that the Exco also discussed on the plan to organise tournament this year but it will much depend on the Covid-19 situation in the country.