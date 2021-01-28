Four arrested in Bau after testing positive for drugs

KUCHING (Jan 28): Four male suspects aged between 18 and 30 years old were arrested by the police in Bau after they tested positive for drugs.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said initially, five male individuals were rounded up at Kampung Sebobok Bau by the district’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) around 3.30pm yesterday.

“During a drug test, only four of them tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine,” said Poge in a statement today.

After the results were obtained, all four suspects were arrested under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug abuse.

The other individual who tested negative was later released.

“We did not find any drugs at the location where all five were rounded up,” said Poge.

On another note, he called on parents and the community to monitor the youths in their respective village.

“Everyone should play their role to combat this social ill,” said Poge.

He also said the district’s NCID will continue to conduct similar operations to eradicate drug-related activities in targeted areas in Bau.