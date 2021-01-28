Hard pressed Taman Selera Harmoni food court traders appeal to be allowed to provide takeaways or drive-through

SIBU (Jan 28): Hard pressed traders of Taman Selera Harmoni food court here are appealing to the authorities to throw them a lifeline by allowing them to provide takeaways or drive-through for food and drinks.

Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association chairman Abdul Taib Rosli pointed out that since the start of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on Jan 16 in Sibu Division, the food court traders have been disallowed to operate as part of the efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Now that the MCO will be extended until Feb 14 for Sibu Division, we hope State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) can consider to allow us to do takeaways like that of coffee shops and restaurants. If that is not workable, perhaps to consider allow us to do drive-through for food and drinks.

“The temporary closure (of the food court) has further affected the traders’ livelihood, who are already reeling from the impact of Covid-19. From the information gathered from our members, I estimated the daily losses per stall to be between RM100 and RM150.

“Additionally, I have been informed that some traders are turning to their own savings for their daily expenses as the majority of them are depending on the stalls for their livelihood,” he told The Borneo Post today when asked if their members were affected by the MCO which will be extended to Feb 14.

In view of this, Abdul Taib hoped the authorities could consider easing up a bit of the restriction so that they can continue to trade to sustain their livelihood.

He recalled during the nationwide MCO last March, traders at the food court were allowed to do takeaways.

Towards this end, he expressed his highest appreciation to state government for its many assistance to lessen the burden of traders such as business permit and licence fee exemption given to traders and hawkers, including in night markets and tamu market under Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 5.0 special assistance package for Sarawakians.

“Traders at Taman Selera Harmoni also understand and fully appreciate the step taken by government to impose MCO 2.0 (for Sibu Division) for the wellbeing of the people.”

Abdul Taib also recalled that after the MCO 1.0, the Ministry of Health (MoH) carried out inspection on cleanliness and safety standard at the food court, comprising five stalls selling merchandise, 16 drinks stalls and 29 food stalls, and they achieved impressive grades.

“And because of this, more than 10 traders from this food court had been nominated to undergo the Clean, Safe and Healthy (BeSS) certification,” he elated.

Prior the Covid-19 pandemic, the food court which operated from 6am till midnight daily, registered an average of 1,500 to 2,500 visitors daily on weekdays and about 4,000 visitors on weekends, disclosed Abdul Taib.

Meanwhile, when contacted to response to the appeal from traders of the food court to allow for takeaways or drive-through, SMC market and petty traders standing committee chairman Albert Tiang said such decision lies with the SDMC.