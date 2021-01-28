KWB closes Customer Service and Payment Counter after staff tests positive for Covid-19

KUCHING (Jan 28): The Kuching Water Board (KWB) has closed its Customer Service and Payment Counter after one of its staff tested positive for Covid-19 today.

The board’s General Manager Rodziah Mohamad in a statement today said the closure was effective immediately for two weeks and is scheduled to end on Feb 12.

“The said staff’s last entry to KWB was on Monday, Jan 25, 2021. KWB will close its Customer Service and Payment Counter with immediate effect for two weeks until Feb 12.

“The batch of colleagues identified by the Health Department as close contacts to the said staff have been advised to undergo home quarantine and have been arranged to undergo Covid-19 tests,” she said.

Rodziah assured customers that the board would carry out sanitisation works on its entire premises at Jalan Batu Lintang this evening (Jan 28).

“Rest assured we will strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures issued by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding,” she said.