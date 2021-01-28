Lift technician killed in freak accident

KUCHING: Police have classified the case of a 38-year-old man who died in a freak accident during an elevator maintenance work at a mall in Kota Samarahan yesterday morning as sudden death.

Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Sudirman Kram said the deceased has been identified as Sukardi Kasim from Kampung Meranek, Kota Samarahan.

“The deceased who suffered from serious head injuries was pronouced dead at the scene by medical personnel from the Sarawak Hearth Centre,” said Sudirman when contacted yesterday.

The deceased, he said, was carrying out maintenance work at 9am when the elevator suddenly ascended, trapping the deceased between the elevator’s car roof and the exit.

“No evidence of foul play was found as all of the deceased’s personal items were found at the scene,” he added.

The deceased, he said, was a maintenance technician from a private company and was working alone during the fatal incident.

The body has since been transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital for further action.

Also at the scene was the Fire and Rescue Department who assisted the police to extricate the deceased’s body.