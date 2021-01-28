Long Jeeh folk bemoan Covid test delay as grounded helicopter holds up medical team

MIRI (Jan 28): About 60 residents of five blocks of longhouses in Long Jeeh, Ulu Baram, which are currently under lock-down, are waiting anxiously to be swabbed for Covid-19, after two of them had tested positive for the virus on Jan 26.

The Village Safety and Security Committee secretary Johnny Selong, when contacted today, said they were all worried as the Medical Department team has yet to arrive to carry out the screening.

The helicopter which was supposed to bring the medical team to Long Jeeh was grounded today due to technical problems and the trip has been rescheduled to tomorrow.

“Of course we are worried because we do not know about our own health condition right now. In fact, some of the residents are having fever and cough but nothing serious so far.

“As long as we are not swab, we will always be anxious because we know some of the residents who have been sent down to take the swab test in Miri have been detected positive for the virus,” said Johnny.

He hoped the Covid-19 screening could take place as soon as possible and that the medical team will be in the village as scheduled tomorrow.

“Right now there is only MA (Medical Assistant) at our longhouses’ clinic because the nurse is also being quarantined in Miri. We worry that if anything serious happens, the MA will not be able to cope.

“So as long as the swab process has not taken place, we won’t be able to sleep peacefully at night,” Johnny said.

According to Johnny, residents of the five longhouses have been adhering strictly to all the standard operating procedures (SOP) put in place since the lock-down started.

“So far they are all abiding. They are not allowed to leave their longhouse block and most are just staying in their ‘bilek’. There are police personnel on standby as well,” he said.

He added that he and another longhouse committee have been patrolling all the longhouse blocks with the police to ensure that no one disobeyed the lock-down.

“In fact, yesterday when we were patrolling one of the longhouse blocks, I got bitten by a dog. I had to go to the longhouse clinic for treatment,” he said recalling the incident.

Meanwhile, Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala when contacted today said arrangements have been made to send food ration to the five longhouses.

“We are sending about 100 packs of food ration there today from Marudi. The ration comprises rice, sugar, cooking oil, instant noodles and others, all prepared by the Welfare Department,” he said.

He added that residents in the affected longhouses have been advised to stay put and adhere to the instructions given by police personnels on duty there.

Long Jeeh is located some seven hours drive using four-wheel-drive from Miri city.