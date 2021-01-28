Malaysia now near 200,000 Covid-19 cases with latest addition of 4,094 infections

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 28): The Health Ministry reported 4,094 more cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 198,208.

Another 10 people have also died of Covid-19 in Malaysia.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of this number, eight were imported while the remaining 4,086 cases were local transmissions.

“The most cases were recorded in Selangor, followed by Johor, KL, and Sabah,” he said in a statement.

The ministry also recorded 3,281 recoveries today, bringing the total number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Malaysia to 154,299.

Dr Noor Hisham said 303 patients were in intensive care units, of which 118 needed ventilators.

Three deaths were recorded in Selangor and Sabah, two in KL Federal Territory, and one in Kedah and Sarawak. Ranging from the ages of 22 to 79, nine of the deceased were Malaysians while one is a foreign citizen.

With the exception of a 22-year-old Malaysian man and 32-year-old foreign man whose medical history was not disclosed, the rest of the deceased had pre-existing conditions such as high-blood pressure, diabetes, heart, lung and kidney ailments, dementia, gout, and stroke. – Malay Mail