Miri City Council takes two Facebook accounts to task for using its name, logo

MIRI (Jan 28): The Miri City Council (MCC) has distanced itself from two Facebook accounts that used its name and logo without its consent, asserting that it will not be responsible for any comments posted on the social media website.

It said in a statement today that it has lodged a complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) against the Facebook accounts named ‘Miri City Council’ and ‘Pujut Residence Page’, which used its logo.

“In view of this, MCC will not take any responsibility for whatever comments and undertakings being posted therein,” the local authority said.

“The Council will like to urge the holder of the so-called ‘Miri City Council’ Facebook Account to remove their account and holder of ‘Pujut Residence Page’ to remove the Council logo from their Facebook Account.”

MCC said the public can direct communication with it via the ‘Miri CARE’ app, adding that it welcomes constructive views and comments through its official channels.

It said the public could also channel complaints and feedback through its official website, https://www.miricouncil.gov.my, Council Service Hotline 085 424111, MCC Command Centre 085 – 424 600, 019-2144600, Sarawak Smart City App, and Talikhidmat Mobile App 082 – 555999.