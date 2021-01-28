Move to build reservoir in every Sabah district

KOTA KINABALU: A reservoir should be built in every Sabah district as an alternative water source when a supply disruption happens during flooding or drought seasons, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

As such, he urged all district officers (DOs) to set up a special committee made up of several agencies such as the Water Department, Public Works Department (PWD), Irrigation and Drainage Department, Mineral and Geoscience Department and other related agencies to discuss the proposed plan and action.

Bung, who is also Sabah Works Minister, also urged the DOs to identify suitable locations for the reservoirs.

“When there are proposals and detailed reports recommended by the committee, it is easier for the government to take the follow-up action and provide allocation to implement this project,” he said when met after a briefing given by the PWD Pitas district engineer on roads, bridges and water pipes under the ministry’s jurisdiction damaged by floods in the district recently at the PWD Pitas meeting room in Pitas

The briefing, also attended by Assistant Works Minister Datuk Limus Jury, Bengkoka assemblyman Harun Durabi and Pitas district officer Bakri Nanun, was given by PWD Pitas district engineer Lim Dixon Amando.

According to Bung, problems with clean water supply experienced in some areas in Sabah arise in part from river water with high turbidity rate during the flood season.

“All this time we suck water from the river directly to the pump house to be processed and when the above problem arises with the limited supply in water plants, it takes us weeks and even months to supply clean water supply to consumers,” he explained.

Bung said water reservoir can be used as an alternative source of clean water to consumers when water supply outages occur during the flood or drought season.

“So far, only three districts in the state have reservoirs, namely in Telibong Tamparuli, Milau Kudat and Sagaliud Kudat while other districts depend on the supply from pump houses sucking water directly from the rivers,” he said.

On another development, Bung examined reports of road, bridge and water pipe damages in Pitas due to the recent flood and directed the district engineer to take immediate action by prioritizing connectivity in community areas.