Police identify five facilities to be used as temporary detention depots

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is in the midst of identifying five facilities available for short-term rental to be used as temporary detention depots.

Without revealing the locations, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said they were yet to be finalised and the police were in the midst of negotiating the rental rates.

He said the negotiation process was being led by Bukit Aman Management Department deputy director (administration) Datuk Zaini Jass.

“This will be implemented as soon as possible and the security factor at the facilities will be taken into consideration prior to fully utilising them.

“The security control will be arranged properly including the installation of barbed wire fencing around the area,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Elaborating on staff deployment for the detention depots later, Abdul Hamid said assistance from other police districts, including from the General Operations Force and the Federal Reserve Unit, would be sought if necessary.

On Tuesday, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) camps, Kem Bina Negara and other suitable facilities would be used as temporary detention depots for the Prisons Department, Immigration departments and PDRM on rental basis, to ensure physical distancing is maintained.

This was among the proposals discussed by the Emergency Management Technical Committee and was agreed upon by the National Security Council Emergency Session. — Bernama