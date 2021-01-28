RAM Ratings assign AAA/Stable/P1 rating to Petros

KUALA LUMPUR: RAM Rating Services Bhd (RAM Ratings) has assigned AAA/Stable/P1 corporate credit ratings (CCR) to Sarawak-state-owned Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros).

In a statement yesterday, the rating agency said it has also assigned AAA/Stable rating to the proposed Multi-Currency Islamic Medium-Term Notes of up to RM15 billion (2021/2051) to be issued by Petroleum Sarawak Exploration & Production Sdn Bhd (PSEP), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petros.

“Petros’ CCR and the rating of its proposed sukuk mirrors that of Sarawak’s implicit strength, given its highly strategic role in spearheading the development of the state’s sizeable oil and gas (O&G) reserves.

“We also expect the company to enjoy ready financial assistance if needed and regulatory support from the Sarawak state government,” it said.

It said Petros’s operating risk is manageable due to its planned investments into upstream matured assets despite being a newly set-up O&G company.

RAM Ratings said Petros has been tasked to plan and develop the O&G sector in Sarawak with authority vested by the state government under the Ministers of the State Government (Assignment of Portfolios) Order, 2019.

The company is the implementation vehicle for Sarawak’s Oil Mining Ordinance (OMO) 1958 (amended in July 2018) and the Distribution of Gas Ordinance 2016.

The rating agency said Petros aimed to increase the state’s share of earnings from its vast O&G resources which have been managed by Federal Government-owned Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) under the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA).

To this end, it said the state government signed a commercial settlement agreement with Petronas on Dec 7, 2020, which helped to bridge inconsistencies between the PDA and the state’s OMO on jurisdiction over Sarawak’s hydrocarbon resources, paving the way for closer cooperation going forward. — Bernama