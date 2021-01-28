Rising concern among the public over asymptomatic cases

KUCHING: Members of the public are increasingly concerned about the number of possible asymptomatic cases in the state.

Some have called on the authorities concerned to act as the number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak continues to rise more rapidly than at the start of the pandemic.

“(The authorities should) strengthen the requirements for movement within the state and inter-boundaries, especially in Sarawak,” said wealth planner Diana David Itang.

“For those with symptoms, it should be straightforward – they are to be placed in the hospital for quarantine and receive their medication.”

She said current standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be clearer so that all can understand and that there should be no double standards.

“The home quarantine should not have been approved by the Health Ministry. Let us look at what’s happened now – we all know that those on home quarantine will go out and mingle around unlike those quarantined at quarantine centres.

“Areas that are infected should be placed under lockdown and that the government will provide aid to the residents in the areas affected during the period,” she added.

Civil servant Ahmad Razali asserted the authorities should set up more checkpoints to control those moving between areas affected and unaffected by the virus.

“The government should take precautions in handling the pandemic since it is getting harder to detect.

“I propose that the government tighten the movement of people going in and out from high risk areas by setting up more checkpoints much like what was done during the start of the pandemic,” he said.

Shiela Suhaili pointed out the responsibility to prevent the spread of Covid-19 should also fall on the public.

“Personally, I think that individuals should also be responsible for the people’s safety as asymptomatic cases pose a threat to us.

“This is where the responsibility and awareness by each individual comes in; so that they can assess their own health levels as well as any changes on themselves should they suspect they are exhibiting symptoms related to Covid-19,” she said.

Catohrinner Joyce Guri opined that the health authorities have been doing well so far to contain the virus.

However, she said they should monitor those who are under self-quarantine and those living outside the city, especially in rural areas, who should stay quarantined until they are deemed safe.

Neil Martin said dealing with asymptomatic patients is hard and proposed the authorities set up a specialised team.

“Maybe the health authorities can set up emergency booths in several areas in the city if needed be,” he suggested.

Magdelson Hayes opined asymptomatic cases should not be encouraged to undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests mainly due to the costs incurred, adding that it was a waste of medical resources.

According to him, asymptomatic cases were normally cured within days and some even in fewer than five days, and that they could be treated with less expensive medications as well as vitamins.

“Only treat patients with a moderate, severe, or critical condition – also need to take into consideration are the age factor and health risks background.

“Lastly, health authorities should continue on implementing self-isolation for the whole 14-day period from one’s last contact with someone with known infection, even when they are completely healthy,” he added.

Civil servant Zaidi Suhaili opined that those who entered the country as well as Sarawak should be quarantined in quarantine centres such as hotels instead of home quarantine.

He said this method is more suitable to curb the spread of the virus.

“Cases who are asymptomatic are even more dangerous than the ones exhibiting them as they can spread the virus even further.

“With campaigns and advertisements on the importance of social distancing, wearing face masks, and taking care of hygiene, this will make us aware of how to prevent from getting infected,” he added.