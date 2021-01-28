Roadblocks set up at Kampung Sungai Ud, Dalat after implementation of targeted MCO

MUKAH (Jan 28): Police set up five roadblocks at the entrance and exit of Kampung Sungai Ud, Dalat immediately after the targeted Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced today at the area for a period of 14 days.

In a WhatsApp message to Utusan Borneo, Dalat assemblywoman Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah shared a map of the location of the roadblocks to control the movement of the villagers in an effort to curb Covid-19.

The first roadblock is located at the junction of Jalan Kpg Sg Ud from Kpg Tengah, next to the Dewan Pemanca Albert Kiro Abau and the second location is at Jalan Masjid (at the bus stop in front of Masjid Al-Muslihin).

The third location is at Jalan Kpg Sg Ud junction from Dalat-Oya main road, the fourth location is Jalan Bajai junction from Dalat-Oya main road, and the fifth is at Jalan Bajai junction from Jalan Kpg Hilir.

Fatimah, who is also the Minister of Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development, said the implementation of the targeted MCO aimed to break the chain of infection detected at the village recently.

“Based on the District Disaster Management Committee report, the residents of Kpg Sungai Ud gave excellent cooperation to the Health Ministry staffers during the active case detection efforts.

“Thank you and congratulations to Mukah Division Disaster Management Committee and Dalat District Disaster Management Committee, Ministry of Health, the police, Village Development and Security Committee and residents for playing their respective roles in curbing the spread of Covid-19,” she said when contacted.

According to her, food assistance will be channeled to about 603 households in Kampung Sungai Ud.

Meanwhile, Dalat Police Chief DSP Saga Chunggat said travelling is only allowed if there are emergencies and other important services.