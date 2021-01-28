Sarikei Hospital steps up operation for low-risk Covid cases, closes outpatient department

SARIKEI (Jan 28): The Sarikei Hospital has been converted into a Covid-19 hybrid hospital to serve as a quarantine and treatment centre (PKRC) for low-risk Covid-19 cases, its public relations officer Nuratirah Abdullah said.

She said the outpatient department at the hospital’s specialist clinic was closed for three months as a result of the its new role, adding that it also had limited manpower.

“Sarikei Hospital has become a Covid hybrid hospital, so we have to set up a PKRC here,” Nuratirah said when contacted over a notice released by the hospital on the closure of the outpatient department.

Nuratirah clarified that PKRC would not occupy the outpatient department’s premises but had a space specially dedicated to it in the hospital.

She added that specialist services such as gynecology, pediatrics, orthopedic, surgery, psychiatry, neurology, dental, ophthalmology and pharmacy would continue.

According to a notice released by the hospital’s director dated January 25, the closure of the outpatient department for about three months was to take immediate effect.

The State Disaster Management Committee yesterday said Sarikei has 21 local Covid-19 cases over the last 14 days.