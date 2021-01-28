Shore cleared of debris washed ashore during high tide

MIRI: Debris washed ashore by the recent high tide along Batu Satu, Lutong-Baram road here is being cleared.

Senadin assemblyman Datuk Lee Kim Shin said a tractor was being used to clear the debris from the fishermen痴 huts along the shore. He said he had contacted the Public Works Dept about the matter which was published in The Borneo Post yesterday.

The headman of Kampung Batu Satu Mohamad Yusop Sulaiman, said Lee had contacted the JKR engineer who immediately sent an excavator to remove the debris.

Works to clear the debris are on-going so that fishermen would be able to push their carts to the beach area to sell their daily catch when the high tide ends this Friday.

Lee, meanwhile urged all fishermen in the area to contact their fishermen associations if they encountered similar problem.

On Tuesday, 21 fishermen at Batu Satu Lutong-Baram road wanted the authorities to help remove the debris washed ashore during the high tide last week.