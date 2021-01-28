Sibu folk must band together to ensure MCO extension achieves purpose, say locals

SIBU (Jan 28): Sibu folk agree with the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) until Feb 14 and are calling for more stringent compliance with the government’s standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Chartered accountant Yong King Sung believed the state disaster management committee (SDMC) decision to extend the MCO, which started on Jan 16, was a move in the right direction, given the number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the division.

“Sibu people need to cooperate, strictly follow the SOP to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

“Otherwise, even if the MCO is extended beyond Feb 14, my personal opinion is that it might not result in the desired impact to stop the virus.

“Therefore, all of us need to restrict our movement and I strongly believe that if we can put in concerted efforts, we will be able to bring down the number of cases,” Yong said.

Councillor Jimmy De Rozario echoed Yong’s view, stressing the extension is to prevent the spread of this virus and to break the pandemic chain.

“This is important even though cases in Sibu have reduced but we still need to have strict enforcement of rules and regulations to be adhered to for the safety of Sibu people.

“However, I request that since CNY (Chinese New Year) is round the corner, hopefully SDMC (Sarawak Disaster Management Committee) could ease the restrictions a bit for the sake of the Sibu business communities.

“Maybe they can open their business with limited opening hours one week before the CNY but following and complying strictly the proper SOP,” he suggested.

“Overall, I urge the Sibu community to cooperate fully with the government’s instructions and to adhere to the SOP to prevent Covid-19 from spreading further.”

Retired travel agent Robert Tan, reckoned that the situation in Sibu and central region was getting more worrying in view of the number of cases recorded.

“From single digit to double digit and even hit triple digit. Nobody like to have MCO but when life matters, we all have no choice but to impose MCO in order to improve the whole situation.

“Yes, the authority is making the right move. We will not be able to celebrate the CNY but where life matters, this is the best choice. We hope the authority will continue to lock down the longhouses until the area is fully cleared.”

On a brighter note, Tan said the MCO extension was a ‘blessing in disguise,’ as those celebrating the festival can avoid overspending on food, clothing, shoes and so on.

Tuai Rumah Eddy Jemat said he agreed with the move in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He reckoned this is a good move to take the fight to Covid-19 to safeguard the wellbeing of the people.

Eddy echoed Jimmy’s view for everyone in Sibu to join hands to stop the spread of the virus.

“People must continue to stay at home and do not go out unnecessarily. If going out is unavoidable, wear face masks and practise social distancing in public places.

“Avoid places that are crowded,” he said.

The MCO in Sibu will be extended effective midnight on Jan 30 until February 14, the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) for all other districts in the state has also been extended to the same day.

Sibu, which is the epicentre of one of the state’s biggest Covid-19 clusters, the Pasai Cluster, yesterday recorded 34 new cases bringing its total to 1,348.

The division has also recorded a total of 11 deaths, including one yesterday, from the virus.