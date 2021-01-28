SSPCA gets donation from TYT’s wife

KUCHING: Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, the wife of Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, has donated essential items to the Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA).

The donation worth RM10,000 was presented by Astana Negeri administrative officer Zullasmie Gapor to SSPCA president Datin Donna Drury-Wee at SSPCA’s premises yesterday.

The donation comprised 20 dog cages, five three-storey cat cages, aluminium bowls, and kibble.

“Raghad, who is an animal lover, was shocked to learn that the animal shelter was severely affected by the floods that hit Kuching two weeks ago,” said a press statement from Astana Negeri.

The donation is also to help the SSPCA provide comfortable shelter for the animals under its care.