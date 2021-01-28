Three compounded RM1,000 each for defying MCO

SIBU: Two men and a woman were compounded RM1,000 each for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) on Tuesday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the suspects, aged between 28 and 52 years old, were arrested by a mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) unit at Sibu Gateway at 11pm.

“They failed to provide valid reasons why they were still out in the town during the MCO,” he said in a statement.

He said the suspects were taken to Sibu Central Police Station to be compounded. The compounds were issued under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021.