Wildlife of various species worth about RM130,400 seized

BINTULU: Various species of wildlife estimated to be worth RM130,400 were seized in a joint operation dubbed ‘Ops Khazanah’ by Region 5 Marine Police and Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) Bintulu on Tuesday.

Region 5 Marine Police commander ACP Shamsol Kassim said a local man aged 68 was arrested during the operation to assist in their investigations.

He said during the joint operation, a team of officers and personnel from Marine Police and seven enforcers from SFC raided a premises located in a private area at Mile 6, Bintulu-Miri Road at around 1.45pm.

From the inspection, they found some wildlife species kept in cages.

He said various species of wildlife protected under the Sarawak Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998 were confiscated during the operation.

The seven protected wildlife species seized were eight white parakeets estimated to be worth RM36,000 (RM4,500 each); one grey parakeet (RM8,000); one parrot (blue + yellow)(RM11,000.00); green parrot (RM3,000); two parrots (reddish) valued at RM22,000 (RM11,000 each); four tortoises (RM400) and a giant banning (RM50,000).

He said the owner failed to produce any valid documents and permits for all the wildlife species in the premises.

The suspect’s arrest and seizure of the wildlife species were made under Section 48(1) of the

Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998.

A police report has been lodged and the case was handed over to the SFC Bintulu investigating officer for further action.