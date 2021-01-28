Woman fined RM4,000 for damaging ATM screen

KOTA KINABALU: A woman was fined RM4,000, in default, 13 months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for damaging the screen of an auto teller machine (ATM) using a dustbin cover.

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles imposed the fine on Hilda Luguh, 42, after the latter admitted to a charge under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

The unrepresented accused admitted to committing mischief on the property belonging to a bank at Lorong Plaza Permai 1, Alamesra Coastal Highway on December 21, 2020.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Kelvan Elson Maik told the court that the accused went to the bank as she wanted to open an account.

While queuing outside the bank, the accused, who jumped the line, was greeted by a staff.

The accused told the staff that she wanted to open an account and the staff had helped her to obtained a form to be filled in.

Not long after that, the accused was seen crumpling the form and throwing it to the staff, and then asked the latter where was the ATM.

The staff showed her to the bank self-service terminal and two minutes later a loud sound was heard from the terminal prompting the staff to immediately go to investigate and saw some customers were running away from the area.