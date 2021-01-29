10 Sabah students, four teachers test positive for Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 10 students and four teachers in Sabah tested positive for Covid-19 from January 20 to 26, said State Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Those tested positive are a teacher from SM St Mary Sandakan, seven hostel students, one outside student and two teachers from SMK Elopura, one teacher and one student from SMK Batu Sapi, and one from SMK Perempuan Sandakan.

All these four schools were directed to close for 10 days to allow sanitising works.

Students in the school continued their home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) and printed assignments prepared by the schools, except those who tested positive.

Masidi also added that since January 20 after private kindergartens in Sabah were allowed to operate, one positive case was reported as of today.