2 fishermen detained, boat seized for trawling in restricted zone

SARIKEI: Two local men were detained and their fishing boat seized by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for trawling in a restricted zone.

MMEA Tanjung Manis director Mohd Ariz Md Kassim said an agency vessel intercepted the Class A fishing boat during a patrol in the waters in of Kampung Alit in Kabong near here on Wednesday afternoon.

“The boat was carrying out fishing activities using a trawl net which is prohibited in Zone A or within five nautical miles from the shore.

“Two local fishermen aged 25 and 52 years were detained to facilitate investigation under Section 8(b) of the Fisheries Act 1985,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Ariz reminded local fishermen to adhere to the terms and conditions of their fishing permit to avoid having stern action taken against them.

He said suspicious activities being carried out in the state’s waters can be reported to MMEA Tanjung Manis on 084-613292 or the MMEA operations centre on 082-432544.