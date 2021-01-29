288 new cases, two more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Health Department today reported 288 new Covid-19 cases in the state for the past 24-hours with two deaths recorded, one each in Papar and Kota Kinabalu.

Two new clusters were reported, one each in Ranau and Kota Kinabalu.

Kluster Tinanom in Ranau has involved another 22 positives today, making it 46 in total. This cluster was detected from screening of students who were checking in to hostel.

Meanwhile, Kluster Jalan Sepanggar here recorded 10 new cases today, after being detected from symptomatic screening on January 26.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in his statement today said Sabah’s cumulative cases now stands at 48,307 cases.

“A total of 468 patients were cured and discharged from the hospitals, while 2,424 are still receiving treatments, with 749 were placed in the hospitals, 1,655 in PKRCs and 20 in Temporary Detention Centre (PTS)/prison.

“There are 84 patients in the ICU, where 26 of them are ventilated,” he said.

Today, Kota Kinabalu recoded the highest daily cases with 40, followed by Tawau (34), Lahad Datu (30), Papar (27), Ranau (22), Sandakan (20), Tuaran (16), Kinabatangan (14), Penampang (13), Putatan (13), Keningau (13), Beaufort (11), Kudat (10), Kota Belud (5), Kunak (5), Kota Marudu (3), Kuala Penyu (2), Tenom (2), Sipitang (2), Telupid (2), Tongod (2), Kalabakan (1) and Beluran (1).