BMC ready to assist with Covid-19 vaccinations once vaccines available in S’wak

KUCHING (Jan 29): The Borneo Medical Centre (BMC) is ready to assist Sarawak on Covid-19 vaccinations should the vaccines be made available to Sarawakians.

BMC board of directors member Dr John Chew Chee Ming asserted that BMC was prepared to collaborate with the Health Ministry to curb the pandemic in the state.

He said this when met after paying a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today. Also present was Dewan Negara Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew.

Dr Chew, who is also former Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president, said the courtesy call was to inform Abang Johari on BMC’s expansion plan to increase its capacity by 200 beds.

The expansion is expected to complete in the next four years, he added.

Currently under the Emergency Ordinance, private hospitals are required to accept the admissions of Covid-19 patients.

BMC has provided a special ward with eight beds with Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment for this purpose.