Covid-19: 179 new cases in Sarawak today, 1 death recorded in Sibu

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded 179 new Covid-19 cases today along with one death, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 4,124.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas added that the death, which occurred in Sibu, now brings the state’s total number of fatalities to 36.

“Of the 179 new positive cases, Sibu had 65 cases followed by Song with 54 cases, Miri (12), Kapit (11), Lundu and Selangau (7 each), Bau (6), Bintulu (5), Sebauh (3), Meradong and Kanowit (2 each), Kuching, Pakan, Samarahan, Sarikei and Serian (1 each),” he revealed during the daily press conference on Covid-19 updates today.

Uggah revealed that the only fatality today involved a 40-year-old Sarawakian man, who received treatment at Sibu Hospital as a result of shortness of breath.

“The rT-PCR test done at the hospital came back positive for Covid-19. His health condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead on Jan 29. The case had hypertension and dyslipidemia.”

Of the 65 cases recorded in Sibu, he said 33 of them were involved in the Pasai Cluster while 47 out of the 54 cases reported in Song were also involved in the same cluster.

To add to that, he said six out of the 11 cases detected in Kapit and one of the two cases reported in Kanowit also had involvement with the Pasai Cluster.

He added that each of the seven cases recorded in Lundu and Selangau were also involved with the Pasai Cluster.

Uggah said the state recorded 134 new recoveries and discharged cases, 76 of which were reported in Sibu Hospital followed by Miri Hospital (36), Sarawak General Hospital (16) and Bintulu Hospital (6).

“This brings the cumulative total recoveries and discharged cases to 2,330 or 56.6 per cent of the total cases in Sarawak.”

He said a total of 1,743 individuals are being treated at various hospitals across the state.

Of the total, 1,068 cases are in Sibu Hospital followed by 275 cases at Miri Hospital, 162 cases at Sarawak General Hospital, 109 cases at Bintulu Hospital, 105 cases at Kapit Hospital, 19 cases at Sarikei Hospital, four cases at Limbang Hospital and one case at PKRC Sipitang, Sabah.

“A total of 253 persons-under-investigation cases were reported and 42 of these cases are awaiting lab test results,” he added.