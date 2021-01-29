Covid-19: New ‘Tabong Cluster’ detected in Bau, total active clusters in Sarawak at 11

KUCHING (Jan 29): One new Covid-19 cluster, dubbed the Tabong Cluster in Bau, has been identified by the State Health Department today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said that the index case for the cluster had been traced back to Case 3,718 after undergoing a screening at a private hospital in Kuching due to symptoms.

“The result of active contact detection of this case has detected another six more positive cases,” he told a press conference on the daily Covid-19 update at the old legislative assembly building today.

He said as of 12pm today, a total of 74 individuals had been screened, of which seven including the index case tested positive, 37 negative and 30 awaiting lab results. Other contact tracing involving this cluster is still being carried out.

With the addition of one new cluster, Uggah said the state now has 11 active Covid-19 clusters.

There were two clusters which recorded new positive cases today, namely the Pasai Cluster in Sibu with 101 and Bedayan Cluster in Serian with one case.

The total number of positive cases for the Pasai Cluster in Sibu is now 1,805 cases with a total of 19,250 individuals have been screened where 16,289 have tested negative and 1,156 are still awaiting lab test results.

The Bedayan Cluster in Serian now has a total of 14 cases with a total of 385 individuals have been screened where 293 have tested negative and 78 are still awaiting lab test results.

The eight other active clusters, Indah Riang Cluster in Kuching, Rakut Cluster in Miri, Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh, Jelita Cluster in Miri, Keranji Tabuan Cluster in Kuching, Bah Sayap Cluster in Miri, Stutong Cluster in Kuching and Mador Cluster in Meradong did not record any new cases.