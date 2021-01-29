Covid-19 ‘vaccine’ delivery dry run completed at noon at Belaga Health Clinic (Video)

SIBU (Jan 29): A box of saline water stored at a low temperature arrived at the Belaga Health Clinic at noon today, completing the federal government’s Covid-19 vaccine delivery dry run programme.

The special cargo had left the Bintulu airport at 8am in a four-wheel drive.

The dry run is crucial in determining if the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is one of the Covid-19 vaccines being acquired by the government, could make the journey at the required negative 70 degrees celsius from a storage centre.

It is not immediately known if the saline water had been successfully kept at the desired temperature.

MORE TO COME