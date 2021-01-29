Essential service permits valid till end of MCO extension

SIBU: The police permit for work-related travel required for businesses categorised under essential services sector will be valid until the extension period of Movement Control Order (MCO) for Sibu Division ends.

Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) said in a statement yesterday those who had applied for the permit need not make a fresh application.

SDDMC made the clarification following the announcement yesterday by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) that MCO for Sibu Division, which will end on Jan 29, has been extended to Feb 14.

When contacted, Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee, explained the decision to allow the extension of the permit beyond Jan 29 had been made prior to SDMC’s announcement on the MCO extension.

“We have decided together with the SDDMC and police to extend the validity of the permit if the MCO is extended after Jan 29.

“But we cannot make known the information as we were uncertain if MCO would be extended or otherwise for Sibu Division ,” Dr Annuar said.

He said those with the permit need not worry about the validity date (Jan 29) stated in the permit.

“We can’t issue an ‘open-dated’ permit and so, we had to state Jan 29 in the permit following the date when the MCO ends.

“And now that SDMC has announced the extension of MCO for Sibu Division until Feb 14, those having the permit need not worry as the existing permit is still valid until the end of the extension period of the MCO.

“This will definitely help a lot as those with the permit need not make a new application,” the Nangka assemblyman said.