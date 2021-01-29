Extension of MCO in Sibu gets support from residents

SIBU: The extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) here until Feb 14 to curb the spread of Covid-19 has received support from Sibu folk.

Many have also called for strict compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the MCO.

“Sibu public in particular need to cooperate. Otherwise, even if the MCO is further extended after Feb 14, my personal opinion is that it might not result in the desired impact to stop the virus,” opined chartered accountant Yong King Sung.

“Therefore, all of us need to restrict our movements and I strongly believe that if we can put in concerted efforts, we will be able to bring down the number of cases.”

Retired travel agent Robert Tan reckoned the situation in Sibu and central region is getting more worrying.

“From single digit to double digits, and even hitting triple digits. Nobody likes to have MCO but when life matters, we all have no choice but to impose MCO in order to improve the whole situation.

“Yes, the authorities have made the right move. We will not be able to celebrate CNY but where life matters, this is the best choice. We hope the authorities will continue to lock down the longhouses until the area is fully cleared,” he said.

Tan also called the extension of the MCO as a “blessing in disguise” to prevent the Chinese community from overspending on food, clothing, shoes, and so on.

Tuai Rumah Eddy Jemat said he agreed with the extension of the MCO to safeguard the well-being of the people.

“People must continue to stay at home and do not go out unnecessarily.

“If going out is unavoidable, wear face masks and practise social distancing in public places. Avoid places that are crowded,” he said.

Councillor Jimmy De Rozario stressed the MCO extension is necessary to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by breaking the chain of infection.

“This is important even though cases in Sibu have reduced, but we still need to have strict enforcement of rules and regulations to be adhered to for the safety of Sibu people.

“However, I request that since CNY (Chinese New Year) is round the corner, hopefully SDMC (State Disaster Management Committee) would ease the restrictions a bit for the sake of Sibu’s business community.

“Maybe they could open their businesses with limited opening hours one week before the CNY but following and complying strictly to the proper SOPs,” he suggested.

De Rozario called on the Sibu community to cooperate fully with the government’s instructions and to adhere to the SOPs to prevent Covid-19 from spreading further.

On Wednesday, SDMC chairman Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the MCO in Sibu would be extended until Feb 14, while the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) for all other districts in the state would also be extended until Feb 14.

He said the decision was due to the high number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak and declining number of green zones, which showed the situation is still not under control.