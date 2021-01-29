Judiciary rolls out online platform for motorists to pay traffic summons

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 29): Motorists who receive traffic summonses will soon be able to settle their cases online.

The judiciary announced today the launch of its online traffic case confession system (e-PG system) in Shah Alam, Selangor and plans to expand the initiative to the rest of the peninsula by April and East Malaysia by June.

The e-PG system is a platform in the court application system, which is used to record the guilty plea of individuals who have been issued traffic summons by remote technology.

With this, they can enter a guilty plea using their mobile phone and other digital devices instead of physically going to court.

The e-PG system will start with all the traffic cases registered at the Magistrate Court 3 in Shah Alam from February 2 to 5.

The Federal Court’s Registrar-General Office disclosed in a statement today that more than one million traffic summons cases registered in the Magistrates Court usually end with motorists pleading guilty and sentenced to a fine.

“Therefore, in order to digitise the guilty plea process in traffic cases as well as expedite the disposal of cases, the Judiciary has launched the e-PG system,” it said in the statement.

More information about the types of traffic offences and a step-by-step chart showing the procedure can be found on the official judicial website. – Malay Mail