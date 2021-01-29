Kapit folk adhere to 1kg polybag cooking oil limit

KAPIT: Consumers are following the new purchase limit of three 1kg polybags of cooking oil each per transaction.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Kapit head Al Redzamani Abdul Razak said enforcement officers have found no evidence of panic buying here.

“Based on our KPDNHEP enforcement officers’ daily monitoring and inspection of mini supermarkets, retailers, and grocery shops, there is no panic buying and in fact traders have played their part to ensure the directive of only three packages of 1kg cooking oil allowed,” he said in a statement.

Al Redzamani said there are 10 appointed Dedicated District Retailers (DDR) in Kapit – Song, Kapit, and Belaga districts.

He said the ruling applied during the current Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) throughout the state.

The ruling, which came into effect on Jan 19, is to ensure more consumers are able to purchase the cooking oil subsidised by the government.

Cooking oil in 1kg polybags are a controlled item subsidised under the Cooking Oil Stabilisation Scheme (COSS).

They are sold at a stipulated price of RM2.50 per kg.

Al Redzamain added since the enforcement of the CMCO here, his office has not received any complaint from consumers with regard to any irregularities on the part of the business community.

Nevertheless, he advised consumers who come across any essential goods being sold above the ceiling price or expired goods being sold to lodge a report with the KPDNHEP Kapit office at Jalan Penghulu Nyanggau, call the hotline 1-800886800, or send a WhatsApp message to 019-2794317.