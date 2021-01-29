KPDNHEP launches Ops Catut 8.0 to monitor prices of electronic, communication devices

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has launched “Ops Catut 8.0” operation to monitor the prices of computers, laptops, tablets, printers, mobile phones and communication devices, especially internet hardware.

Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said from Monday (Jan 25) until Wednesday, the enforcement division had inspected 130 premises involving 262 electronic equipment, computers and communications.

As a result of the monitoring, he said a total of 130 Goods Information Verification Notices (NPMB) under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti Profiteering Act 2011 had been issued to traders.

He said it was to obtain information on the price and purchase cost of the goods to detect if there were any profiteering elements.

“Traders are given two working days to submit all required information and documents and failure to comply with the notice is an offence and action can be taken under Section 21 (5) of the act,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

“The monitoring will be conducted for two weeks starting Jan 25”, Rosol said adding that traders who violated the act can be fined up to RM100,000.

He said consumers are advised to keep the receipts of their purchases to avoid any problems that might occur in the future.

In addition, consumers are also encouraged to compare prices before making purchases, he added. – Bernama