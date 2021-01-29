Lee: Covid-19 screening at Long Jeeh longhouses to proceed today

MIRI (Jan 29): About 60 people who were put under 14-days lockdown at the five blocks of longhouses in Long Jeeh, Ulu Baram since Jan 26 are being swabbed for Covid-19 today, said Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Lee when contacted by The Borneo Post earlier this morning said that two helicopters ferrying swab test kits and a team of medical officers from the Ministry of Health (MoH) departed from Miri at 9.40am this morning.

The medical team comprising of two doctors, two health inspectors and a nurse along with the swab kits arrived at Long Jeeh at about 45 minutes later on a Medivac and Hornbill Skyways aircraft.

All the swab samples will be flown back to Miri Hospital lab this evening once the process is done.

The longhouse residents have been anxiously waiting to be swabbed for the virus after two of them tested positive for Covid-19.

On Jan 26, two villagers from Long Jeeh were tested positive after they were found to be close contacts of a man who had went to the village about two weeks ago to carry out talks.

Long Jeeh is located some seven hours drive using four-wheel-drive from Miri city.

MORE TO COME