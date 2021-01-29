Less traffic movement during MCO, CMCO

KUCHING: Sibu has recorded a decrease in traffic volume since the enforcement of Movement Control Order (MCO) on Jan 16.

Similar decrease was also recorded in other divisions after they were put under Conditional MCO (CMCO) on Jan 18.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said this could be the result of the roadblocks and surprise checks by the police with other enforcement agencies to regulate and control the movement of people between divisions during the MCO and CMCO.

“The data are gathered through Smart Traffic Lights (STL). There are altogether 77 Smart Traffic Lights throughout Sarawak, which are linked directly to STL control centre in Kuching.

“Based on data obtained from the STL control centre, the traffic volume has decreased from before the imposition of MCO in Sibu starting Jan 16 and CMCO starting on Jan 18 in other divisions; namely Kuching, Bintulu and Miri.

“This finding was also presented to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) during its meeting recently,” he said in a statement which included the figures.

As of Jan 27, Sibu Division recorded a drop of about 27.8 per cent in daily traffic volume since Jan 16, from daily average of 57,129 to 41,234.

In Kuching Division, the average daily traffic volume dropped from 52,116 to 48,092 as of Jan 27, or about 7.7 per cent since CMCO was implemented on Jan 18.

Miri Division recorded a decrease of 16.5 per cent in average daily traffic volume, from 47,401 to 39,603 as of Jan 28.

Sarikei and Bintulu divisions also recorded a decrease in daily traffic volume – by 11.3 per cent and 8.3 per cent respectively as of Jan 27.