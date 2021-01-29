Marine police seize RM103,960 worth of smuggled cigarettes, beer in Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 29): The Sarawak Marine Police have seized smuggled cigarettes and beer worth RM103,960.20 (including tax) at a mini-market in Jalan Setia Raja around 4pm yesterday.

Sarawak Marine Police Region 5 commander ACP Shamsol Kassim said a 40-year-old male suspect was also arrested during the raid.

“During the checks, the raiding team found a total of 103,000 sticks of cigarettes of different brands and 158 boxes or crates of beer,” said Shamsol in a statement today.

He added that the items were found inside a storeroom in the premise.

The case has been handed over to the Kuching district police headquarters for action under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.