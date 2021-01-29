MCMC to resolve Internet access issue in three Sabah villages

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is taking action to resolve Internet access issue in three villages in Sabah.

In a statement today, MCMC said the three villages in Sabah are Kampung Labi Beaufort, Kampung Panikuan Kudat and Kampung Waluhu, Ranau in Sabah.

“The Internet problems faced by three siblings in Kg. Labi, Beaufort who had to follow home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) classes on a boat due to poor coverage will be overcome when a new tower is built in Kg Sungkadan under the National Digital Network (Jendela) initiative.

“With the new tower, residents in the area will have the opportunity to enjoy 4G service soon.

“Likewise, residents at Kampung Panikuan, Kudat will also enjoy 4G services after a Universal Service Provision (PPS) tower in the village commences operations. U Mobile is currently installing radio equipment for the tower,” said the statement.

On the case of a group of students in Kampung Waluhu, Ranau who climbed up to the forest to get Internet access, MCMC said the problem would be resolved with the construction of a new tower in Kampung Singgaron Baru under the same initiative.

The tower will provide better Internet coverage for residents of both villages, it said.

After the Movement Control Order (MCO) was announced in the state following the increasing number of daily Covid-19 positive cases, many students struggled with the PdPR.

Many areas in Sabah still have poor Internet coverage, while some areas totally don’t have access — which makes it difficult for many students to attend the online classes.

Local and national media have been highlighting the issues almost on daily basis, with some stories catching the attention of many parties.

These stories from Kampung Labi Beaufort, Kampung Panikuan Kudat and Kampung Waluhu, Ranau in Sabah are among those that went viral on social media.

In fact, there are many other challenging stories behind PdPR, not only faced by students but also teachers and parents or guardians.