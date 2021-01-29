MP urges residents under lockdown to stay home

BINTULU: Residents placed under lockdown for active case detection must continue cooperating by staying at home for a short while for the sake of their health and lives, says Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He said the authorities can only stop more outbreaks by restricting movement of people through lockdown for mass screenings though this is rather inconvenient.

“For the greater good, I hope that everyone will cooperate and not leave home for a short while,” he said in a statement in response to the news about residents ‘escaping’ from their flats placed under lockdown.

Tiong condemned such irresponsible and risky behaviour which could lead to more infections in other areas and communities, though he understands that lockdown can lead to anxiety and stress.

“However, all frontline staff including medical and enforcement personnel are in the same boat carrying out their duties. Everyone is hoping for a reprieve from the virus as soon as possible and return to normalcy,” he said, adding that targeted lockdown is essential to facilitate surveillance and mass screening so confirmed cases can be isolated and treated immediately.

Tiong said there is absolutely no intent to shame or mistreat anyone by preventing them from moving freely to and from their homes. The authorities only intend to curb the spread of the virus.

“To flatten the curve, we must fight it together. Only with serious and decisive actions can the affected areas be unrestricted earlier, and people can move on with their health and lives unaffected,” he added.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said Bintulu district, currently a red zone, recorded 12 new positive cases yesterday.

Ten of the cases were detected through mass screenings in Sg Plan, RPR Bandaria and Kidurong. One case each was recorded from Pasai Siong and Rakut clusters.

The only local cluster recorded here is Bukit Sekubong cluster in Sebauh with 30 cases.