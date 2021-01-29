Mukah Youth Camp converted to Covid-19 low risk quarantine centre, says Mukah Resident

MUKAH (Jan 29): The Mukah Youth Camp has been converted to a low risk Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre.

Mukah Resident Hamdiah Bakir said it can accommodate up to 50 Stage One and Stage Two Covid-19 patients.

She said the decision was made because the two main hospitals nearest to Mukah Hospital, namely Sibu Hospital and Bintulu Hospital, were receiving many Covid-19 patients at the moment.

“The quarantine and treatment centre can accommodate up to 50 patients,” she said at the quarantine centre preparation at Mukah Youth Camp yesterday.

She said the patients that could be placed at the centre are those without symptoms and those with mild symptoms.

The decision was made at the Mukah Disaster Management Committee Meeting.

Dalat is currently the only district in Mukah division to turn into a red zone.

Dalat recorded 113 Covid-19 cases as of yesterday.

Kampung Sungai Ud in Dalat was under the 14 days targeted Movement Control Order since Jan 28.

Other districts in Mukah remained green as of yesterday.