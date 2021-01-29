OACP to uphold integrity, enhance system delivery within ministry – Dr Rundi

KUCHING: The Utilities Ministry’s Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) 2021-2025 is aimed at ensuring all within the ministry uphold integrity and enhance system delivery, said its minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi.

He said failure to adhere to the five-year plan would mean that yesterday’s launching was a wasted effort.

“OACP will be just a plan if we are not responsible or do not implement it. This launch is to show our full commitment to implement it,” he said during the launching of the plan at LCDA Tower here.

“What we do is clean and the task given to us is delivered, that we must uphold honesty, transparency and moral values and have discipline, self-control and self-constraint.”

He said upholding integrity means preventing abuse of power or position, and that the people must understand the meaning of integrity in order not to fall prey to abuse of power.

“Once you have the integrity, you will be more dependable and people will have trust in you. You have to be accountable because if you fail to take responsibility in doing your job, your integrity will be questioned.

“If you are a person of integrity, you do what is right, regardless of what the situation is,” Dr Rundi added.

Earlier, permanent secretary to the ministry Dato Alice Jawan Empaling said the OACP is one of the mandatory initiatives under the National Anti-Corruption Plan to strengthen the effectiveness of public service delivery.

“Our OACP is formulated with the aim of assisting and helping the ministry to develop its own corporate anti-corruption strategy plan,” she said in her address.

Among those present at the launching were Utilities assistant ministers Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and Datuk Liwan Lagang.