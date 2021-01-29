Residents in lockdown areas will still have food items delivered them, assures Fatimah

KUCHING (Jan 29): Residents who were put under lockdown at their respective areas and longhouses will have food items sent to them for the duration of the lockdown, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Fatimah, who is the Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister said that even if the area has travel restrictions where the residents cannot leave and outsiders cannot enter, the food items can still be delivered.

“The Social Welfare Department is tasked with sending food to them. We will count the number of families or ‘pintu’ at the area and provide them with rations. The ration could be for a week or for two weeks,” she told a press conference after chairing the One Stop Teenage Pregnancy Committee (OSTPC) meeting at her office today.

She elaborated that if the place is accessible, the food will be sent by road by suppliers, and the village security and development committee (JKKK) will be tasked to distribute them, or the items will be placed at the community hall and each head of the family can come and collect.

“There are ways to do it. Like the Kampung Haji Baki during the Targeted Movement Control Order last year, those who need cooking gas, brought the empty tank to a designated spot with the money for a replacement tank placed in a plastic bag.”

She said the lockdown was put into place due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases at longhouses to curb the spread of the disease.

She was asked if the food items were unable to be sent due to travel restrictions at lockdown areas like at Long Jeeh, Ulu Baram in Miri since Jan 26. The lockdown involved 60 people. Long Jeeh is located at a remote area only accessible using a four-wheel-drive vehicle as the road there is not tar-sealed, and one trip takes about seven hours from Miri.

On Jan 26, two villagers from Long Jeeh tested positive for the virus after they were found to be close contacts of a man who had went to the village about two weeks ago to carry out talks.