SDMC: Song district becomes eighth Covid-19 red zone, Kapit changes to orange zone

KUCHING (Jan 29): The Song district in Kapit is now classified as a red zone after 85 Covid-19 local infections were recorded in the past two weeks, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

It is the eighth district in the state to be classified as a Covid-19 red zone.

The other districts are Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Beluru, Miri, Sibu and Kuching with a total of 1,724 local infection cases reported in the past 14 days.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, also pointed out that Kapit has also changed its status from a yellow to orange zone following the 24 locally transmitted cases reported in the last two weeks.

Sarikei, Subis and Betong remain as orange zones with 79 cases, while Lundu, Sebauh, Lawas, Telang Usang, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Bau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, Meradong, Julau, Simunjan, Asajaya, Lubok Antu, Selangau, Samarahan and Sri Aman remain as yellow zones with a total of 111 local infection cases reported in the past two weeks.

Only 10 districts in Sarawak are classified as green zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.