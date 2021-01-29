Singapore PM Lee completes full Covid-19 vaccination regimen

SINGAPORE (Jan 29): Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received his second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Singapore General Hospital today.

“With that, I have completed the full vaccination regimen,” Lee wrote on Facebook with a video of him receiving the jab.

“Just like my first jab, it was quick and painless. The doctors watched me for 30 minutes afterwards, just in case. Happy to share that I feel fine,” he wrote further.

Lee had his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Jan 8.

According to Lee, Singapore is ramping up the vaccine programme and opening more vaccination centres.

“Do go for your vaccination when your turn comes. It will protect not only yourself, but also your family, friends and everyone you come in contact with,” Lee advised.

As of Jan 27, the republic’s Ministry of Health said more than 113,000 individuals have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Over 50 individuals have also received their second dose of the vaccine and completed the full vaccination regimen, it said.

The first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Singapore on Dec 21 last year.

The republic began its vaccination exercise on Dec 30 with healthcare workers at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) the first to get the vaccine shots. — Bernama